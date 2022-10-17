WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 316 stocks valued at a total of $6.99Bil. The top holdings were IVV(16.15%), VWO(6.12%), and SCHF(4.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC bought 305,327 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 3,096,501. The trade had a 1.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/17/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $368.33 per share and a market cap of $276.91Bil. The stock has returned -16.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock's financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a price-book ratio of 3.46.

The guru sold out of their 398,311-share investment in ARCA:GSLC. Previously, the stock had a 0.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.52 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF traded for a price of $72.95 per share and a market cap of $10.77Bil. The stock has returned -17.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock's financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a price-book ratio of 3.35.

During the quarter, WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC bought 746,569 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 11,508,788. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.14.

On 10/17/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $36.57 per share and a market cap of $62.93Bil. The stock has returned -26.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock's financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a price-book ratio of 1.76.

During the quarter, WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC bought 122,915 shares of ARCA:IWB for a total holding of 237,222. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $218.33.

On 10/17/2022, iShares Russell 1000 ETF traded for a price of $202.41 per share and a market cap of $25.93Bil. The stock has returned -18.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock's financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a price-book ratio of 3.37.

WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 76,375 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 10/17/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $269.35 per share and a market cap of $148.32Bil. The stock has returned -26.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock's financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a price-book ratio of 6.56.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

