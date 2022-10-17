Sage Capital Advisors,llc recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 116 stocks valued at a total of $196.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(12.28%), MSFT(4.89%), and MMM(4.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sage Capital Advisors,llc’s top five trades of the quarter.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc reduced their investment in NYSE:K by 99,595 shares. The trade had a 3.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.2.

On 10/17/2022, Kellogg Co traded for a price of $72.22 per share and a market cap of $24.56Bil. The stock has returned 20.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kellogg Co has a price-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-book ratio of 6.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.27 and a price-sales ratio of 1.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Sage Capital Advisors,llc bought 36,916 shares of ARCA:TIP for a total holding of 55,110. The trade had a 1.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.92.

On 10/17/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.98 per share and a market cap of $26.25Bil. The stock has returned -11.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 55,916 shares in NYSE:DOW, giving the stock a 1.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.7 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Dow Inc traded for a price of $45.26 per share and a market cap of $32.50Bil. The stock has returned -18.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.74 and a price-sales ratio of 0.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Sage Capital Advisors,llc bought 5,860 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 6,748. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 10/17/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $337 per share and a market cap of $249.70Bil. The stock has returned -16.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a price-book ratio of 3.83.

The guru established a new position worth 31,292 shares in ARCA:VEA, giving the stock a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.64 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $37.27 per share and a market cap of $86.56Bil. The stock has returned -25.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a price-book ratio of 1.50.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

