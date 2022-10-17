American Financial Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 120 stocks valued at a total of $579.00Mil. The top holdings were QQQ(7.57%), VIG(5.83%), and VBK(5.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were American Financial Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 164,059 shares in NAS:QQQ, giving the stock a 7.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $301.34 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $269.35 per share and a market cap of $148.32Bil. The stock has returned -26.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a price-book ratio of 6.56.

The guru established a new position worth 562,924 shares in NAS:LMBS, giving the stock a 4.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.11 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET traded for a price of $46.92 per share and a market cap of $4.94Bil. The stock has returned -5.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET has a price-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a price-book ratio of 2.42.

The guru established a new position worth 560,541 shares in NAS:FIXD, giving the stock a 4.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.91 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $42.79 per share and a market cap of $3.09Bil. The stock has returned -17.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 77,140 shares in NYSE:BRK.B, giving the stock a 3.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $284.56 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $277.02 per share and a market cap of $612.01Bil. The stock has returned -2.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.72, a price-book ratio of 1.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.49 and a price-sales ratio of 2.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 1,337,766 shares in NYSE:DNP, giving the stock a 2.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.15 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, DNP Select Income Fund Inc traded for a price of $10.23 per share and a market cap of $3.57Bil. The stock has returned 2.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DNP Select Income Fund Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-book ratio of 1.01 and a price-sales ratio of 10.32.

