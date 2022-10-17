Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

101 WEST SPRING ST, 5TH FLOOR NEW ALBANY, IN 47150

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 73 stocks valued at a total of $188.00Mil. The top holdings were VO(12.38%), WSBC(11.45%), and TIP(10.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 101,618 shares. The trade had a 5.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.91.

On 10/17/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.26 per share and a market cap of $28.84Bil. The stock has returned -9.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC bought 84,640 shares of ARCA:TIP for a total holding of 195,121. The trade had a 4.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.92.

On 10/17/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.98 per share and a market cap of $26.25Bil. The stock has returned -11.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC bought 193,087 shares of ARCA:COMB for a total holding of 320,621. The trade had a 2.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.48.

On 10/17/2022, GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF traded for a price of $29.22 per share and a market cap of $273.21Mil. The stock has returned 8.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VWO by 124,519 shares. The trade had a 2.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.14.

On 10/17/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $36.57 per share and a market cap of $62.93Bil. The stock has returned -26.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a price-book ratio of 1.76.

During the quarter, Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC bought 77,736 shares of ARCA:SHM for a total holding of 162,519. The trade had a 1.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.12.

On 10/17/2022, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $46.24 per share and a market cap of $4.54Bil. The stock has returned -5.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.