Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 87 stocks valued at a total of $101.00Mil. The top holdings were GOOG(9.57%), AAPL(8.82%), and JEF(6.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC bought 25,000 shares of NYSE:HUN for a total holding of 163,076. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.11.

On 10/17/2022, Huntsman Corp traded for a price of $26.22 per share and a market cap of $5.28Bil. The stock has returned -15.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Huntsman Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-book ratio of 1.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.43 and a price-sales ratio of 0.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC bought 6,018 shares of NYSE:XOM for a total holding of 13,225. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.3.

On 10/17/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $100.62 per share and a market cap of $419.35Bil. The stock has returned 66.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-book ratio of 2.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 54.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.63 and a price-sales ratio of 1.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MPC by 6,575 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.61.

On 10/17/2022, Marathon Petroleum Corp traded for a price of $105.37 per share and a market cap of $52.54Bil. The stock has returned 61.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marathon Petroleum Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-book ratio of 2.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.13 and a price-sales ratio of 0.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 19,200-share investment in NYSE:BOX. Previously, the stock had a 0.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.51 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Box Inc traded for a price of $27.09 per share and a market cap of $3.86Bil. The stock has returned 2.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Box Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 66.92 and a price-sales ratio of 4.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Merrion Investment Management Co, LLC bought 29,700 shares of NYSE:ATCO for a total holding of 225,100. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.02.

On 10/17/2022, Atlas Corp traded for a price of $14.86 per share and a market cap of $4.18Bil. The stock has returned 5.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlas Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-book ratio of 1.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.07 and a price-sales ratio of 2.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

