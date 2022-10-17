Rede Wealth, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

600 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 250 Charlottesville, VA 22911

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 89 stocks valued at a total of $168.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.A(52.62%), AAPL(4.31%), and JNJ(4.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Rede Wealth, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Rede Wealth, LLC bought 48,786 shares of ARCA:SPTI for a total holding of 140,765. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.17.

On 10/17/2022, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $27.83 per share and a market cap of $3.70Bil. The stock has returned -12.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Rede Wealth, LLC bought 26,971 shares of ARCA:VTEB for a total holding of 92,925. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.8.

On 10/17/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.44 per share and a market cap of $19.79Bil. The stock has returned -9.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Rede Wealth, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:LMBS by 13,087 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.11.

On 10/17/2022, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET traded for a price of $46.92 per share and a market cap of $4.94Bil. The stock has returned -5.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET has a price-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a price-book ratio of 2.42.

During the quarter, Rede Wealth, LLC bought 5,924 shares of ARCA:SUB for a total holding of 16,039. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.22.

On 10/17/2022, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.93 per share and a market cap of $9.12Bil. The stock has returned -3.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Rede Wealth, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 1,463 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 10/17/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $366.82 per share and a market cap of $336.55Bil. The stock has returned -16.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-book ratio of 3.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.00 and a price-sales ratio of 2.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.