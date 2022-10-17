Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2 JERICHO PLAZA JERICHO, NY 11753

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 101 stocks valued at a total of $137.00Mil. The top holdings were SHM(19.48%), ISTB(13.75%), and LRGE(12.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XHB by 124,792 shares. The trade had a 4.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.51.

On 10/17/2022, SPDR Homebuilders ETF traded for a price of $56.2 per share and a market cap of $845.81Mil. The stock has returned -24.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Homebuilders ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a price-book ratio of 1.96.

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:NYF by 75,573 shares. The trade had a 2.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.44.

On 10/17/2022, iShares New York Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.83 per share and a market cap of $500.68Mil. The stock has returned -10.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 74,081 shares of ARCA:SHM for a total holding of 579,021. The trade had a 2.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.12.

On 10/17/2022, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $46.24 per share and a market cap of $4.54Bil. The stock has returned -5.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 102,841-share investment in NYSE:NFJ. Previously, the stock had a 0.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.27 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund traded for a price of $10.8 per share and a market cap of $1.02Bil. The stock has returned -23.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a price-book ratio of 0.75.

During the quarter, Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 49,651 shares of ARCA:BKLN for a total holding of 126,540. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.73.

On 10/17/2022, Invesco Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $20.68 per share and a market cap of $3.25Bil. The stock has returned -3.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.