Goodman Advisory Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 161 stocks valued at a total of $183.00Mil. The top holdings were TAIL(20.89%), TLT(10.65%), and BTAL(10.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Goodman Advisory Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Goodman Advisory Group, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:TAIL by 2,560,938 shares. The trade had a 20.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.57.

On 10/17/2022, Cambria Tail Risk ETF traded for a price of $16.26 per share and a market cap of $365.04Mil. The stock has returned -9.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Cambria Tail Risk ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a price-book ratio of 3.31.

During the quarter, Goodman Advisory Group, LLC bought 909,636 shares of ARCA:BTAL for a total holding of 915,277. The trade had a 10.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.91.

On 10/17/2022, AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund traded for a price of $20.72 per share and a market cap of $309.76Mil. The stock has returned 24.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a price-book ratio of 2.00.

During the quarter, Goodman Advisory Group, LLC bought 381,765 shares of ARCA:TFI for a total holding of 382,345. The trade had a 9.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.83.

On 10/17/2022, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $44.35 per share and a market cap of $3.13Bil. The stock has returned -12.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Goodman Advisory Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:RPV by 163,641 shares. The trade had a 5.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.46.

On 10/17/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF traded for a price of $73.39 per share and a market cap of $3.07Bil. The stock has returned -5.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a price-book ratio of 1.42.

During the quarter, Goodman Advisory Group, LLC bought 86,281 shares of NAS:TLT for a total holding of 190,602. The trade had a 4.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.09.

On 10/17/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $98.09 per share and a market cap of $23.68Bil. The stock has returned -31.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

