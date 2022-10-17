Waypoint Capital Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 111 stocks valued at a total of $229.00Mil. The top holdings were AVDE(12.08%), RXDX(4.97%), and AVUS(4.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Waypoint Capital Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Waypoint Capital Advisors, LLC bought 40,995 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 43,775. The trade had a 2.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.34.

On 10/17/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $128.49 per share and a market cap of $94.44Bil. The stock has returned -6.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a price-book ratio of 2.51.

Waypoint Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHV by 68,717 shares. The trade had a 1.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.22.

On 10/17/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $60.8 per share and a market cap of $9.08Bil. The stock has returned -11.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a price-book ratio of 2.37.

During the quarter, Waypoint Capital Advisors, LLC bought 56,872 shares of NYSE:GIS for a total holding of 134,089. The trade had a 1.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.23.

On 10/17/2022, General Mills Inc traded for a price of $77.41 per share and a market cap of $45.95Bil. The stock has returned 27.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Mills Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-book ratio of 4.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Waypoint Capital Advisors, LLC bought 75,101 shares of ARCA:AVDE for a total holding of 607,351. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.87.

On 10/17/2022, Avantis International Equity ETF traded for a price of $46.89 per share and a market cap of $1.65Bil. The stock has returned -24.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a price-book ratio of 1.22.

Waypoint Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VONE by 18,412 shares. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $180.55.

On 10/17/2022, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund traded for a price of $167.5 per share and a market cap of $2.86Bil. The stock has returned -18.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a price-book ratio of 3.70.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

