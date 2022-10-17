Boyd Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1375 Exposition Blvd Sacramento, CA 95815

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 42 stocks valued at a total of $125.00Mil. The top holdings were AGG(16.90%), SPTI(13.53%), and VOO(9.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Boyd Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Boyd Wealth Management, LLC bought 213,535 shares of ARCA:SPTI for a total holding of 601,135. The trade had a 4.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.17.

On 10/17/2022, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $27.83 per share and a market cap of $3.70Bil. The stock has returned -12.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Boyd Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:GOVT by 197,176 shares. The trade had a 3.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.61.

On 10/17/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.45 per share and a market cap of $24.99Bil. The stock has returned -13.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Boyd Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHF by 105,634 shares. The trade had a 2.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.39.

On 10/17/2022, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $28.83 per share and a market cap of $24.65Bil. The stock has returned -25.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a price-book ratio of 1.43.

During the quarter, Boyd Wealth Management, LLC bought 34,553 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 71,656. The trade had a 2.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.67.

On 10/17/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $91.74 per share and a market cap of $61.87Bil. The stock has returned -16.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a price-book ratio of 1.57.

During the quarter, Boyd Wealth Management, LLC bought 23,370 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 219,256. The trade had a 1.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.7.

On 10/17/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $94.86 per share and a market cap of $76.51Bil. The stock has returned -15.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

