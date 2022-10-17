Retirement Solution Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 32 stocks valued at a total of $186.00Mil. The top holdings were DFAU(50.63%), QQQ(17.55%), and DFUS(14.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Retirement Solution Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Retirement Solution Inc. bought 325,872 shares of ARCA:DFAU for a total holding of 3,749,790. The trade had a 4.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.85.

On 10/17/2022, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $25.94 per share and a market cap of $2.38Bil. The stock has returned -16.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.09.

During the quarter, Retirement Solution Inc. bought 103,835 shares of ARCA:DFUS for a total holding of 703,127. The trade had a 2.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.

On 10/17/2022, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF traded for a price of $39.94 per share and a market cap of $5.17Bil. The stock has returned -17.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a price-book ratio of 3.31.

Retirement Solution Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 6,127 shares. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 10/17/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $269.35 per share and a market cap of $148.32Bil. The stock has returned -26.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a price-book ratio of 6.56.

The guru sold out of their 1,832-share investment in ARCA:VUG. Previously, the stock had a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $240.74 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $215.91 per share and a market cap of $67.38Bil. The stock has returned -28.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a price-book ratio of 7.69.

The guru sold out of their 14,626-share investment in NAS:HNDL. Previously, the stock had a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.96 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF traded for a price of $19 per share and a market cap of $1.16Bil. The stock has returned -19.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a price-book ratio of 2.78.

