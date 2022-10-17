My Legacy Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 197 stocks valued at a total of $198.00Mil. The top holdings were USHY(6.59%), AAPL(2.62%), and ESGU(2.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were My Legacy Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, My Legacy Advisors, LLC bought 29,660 shares of NAS:ESGU for a total holding of 61,727. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.16.

On 10/17/2022, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF traded for a price of $81.38 per share and a market cap of $20.50Bil. The stock has returned -19.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a price-book ratio of 3.59.

During the quarter, My Legacy Advisors, LLC bought 54,390 shares of ARCA:SPLG for a total holding of 112,000. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.53.

On 10/17/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $43.14 per share and a market cap of $13.39Bil. The stock has returned -16.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a price-book ratio of 3.48.

During the quarter, My Legacy Advisors, LLC bought 58,707 shares of BATS:USHY for a total holding of 388,710. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.18.

On 10/17/2022, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $33.97 per share and a market cap of $7.84Bil. The stock has returned -13.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 60.67 and a price-book ratio of 7.09.

My Legacy Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BND by 26,015 shares. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.52.

On 10/17/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $70.27 per share and a market cap of $78.95Bil. The stock has returned -15.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

My Legacy Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHX by 29,563 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.9.

On 10/17/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $43.42 per share and a market cap of $27.93Bil. The stock has returned -18.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a price-book ratio of 3.45.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

