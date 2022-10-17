Integrity Advisory, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 72 stocks valued at a total of $108.00Mil. The top holdings were JPM(14.79%), BBUS(13.71%), and BBIN(9.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Integrity Advisory, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Integrity Advisory, LLC bought 50,937 shares of NYSE:JPM for a total holding of 152,249. The trade had a 4.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $114.76.

On 10/17/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $115.86 per share and a market cap of $339.77Bil. The stock has returned -28.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-book ratio of 1.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39 and a price-sales ratio of 2.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Integrity Advisory, LLC bought 44,633 shares of BATS:BBIN for a total holding of 230,058. The trade had a 1.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.23.

On 10/17/2022, JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF traded for a price of $43.4 per share and a market cap of $2.63Bil. The stock has returned -25.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.48.

During the quarter, Integrity Advisory, LLC bought 23,503 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 29,852. The trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.52.

On 10/17/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $70.27 per share and a market cap of $78.95Bil. The stock has returned -15.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Integrity Advisory, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:BBUS by 22,547 shares. The trade had a 1.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.46.

On 10/17/2022, JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF traded for a price of $65.93 per share and a market cap of $1.20Bil. The stock has returned -18.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a price-book ratio of 3.47.

The guru established a new position worth 83,335 shares in NYSE:FNA, giving the stock a 1.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.42 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Paragon 28 Inc traded for a price of $17.83 per share and a market cap of $1.37Bil. The stock has returned -4.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Paragon 28 Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -89.84 and a price-sales ratio of 8.36.

