Drake & Associates, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 64 stocks valued at a total of $176.00Mil. The top holdings were MINT(10.65%), FIXD(9.76%), and IUSV(7.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Drake & Associates, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Drake & Associates, LLC bought 18,662 shares of NAS:FIXD for a total holding of 393,792. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.91.

On 10/17/2022, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $42.79 per share and a market cap of $3.09Bil. The stock has returned -17.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Drake & Associates, LLC bought 7,254 shares of ARCA:MINT for a total holding of 189,291. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.73.

On 10/17/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $98.51 per share and a market cap of $10.88Bil. The stock has returned -2.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Drake & Associates, LLC bought 25,817 shares of ARCA:DEED for a total holding of 552,989. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.63.

On 10/17/2022, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF traded for a price of $20.925 per share and a market cap of $131.83Mil. The stock has returned -17.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Drake & Associates, LLC bought 3,206 shares of ARCA:MGK for a total holding of 60,921. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $196.51.

On 10/17/2022, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $176.07 per share and a market cap of $10.02Bil. The stock has returned -27.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a price-book ratio of 8.48.

During the quarter, Drake & Associates, LLC bought 7,601 shares of NAS:FEX for a total holding of 174,733. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.25.

On 10/17/2022, FIRST TR LARGE CAP traded for a price of $74.85 per share and a market cap of $1.02Bil. The stock has returned -14.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FIRST TR LARGE CAP has a price-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a price-book ratio of 2.38.

