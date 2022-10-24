Anaergia+Inc. (“Anaergia” or the “Company”) (TSX: ANRG) is pleased to announce the appointments of Paula Myson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Hani Kaissi as Chief Development Officer (CDO), both effective October 17, 2022.

Ms. Myson has over 25 years of senior leadership experience in financing and operating businesses in the energy, natural resources, and financial services industries. Most recently she was the CFO of a renewable energy company with an international portfolio of projects and operations. Prior to that she was the CFO of a publicly listed gold producer. In addition to providing financial leadership, she has been responsible for corporate development, investor relations, risk management, and information technology. She holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Alberta, is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder, and holds a Certified Professional in Investor Relations (CPIR) designation.

Mr. Kaissi joined Anaergia in 2010 and had been CFO of Anaergia since 2019. Mr. Kaissi has over 25 years of experience in the water and waste industries. He started his career in the engineering and project management of large-scale infrastructure projects, and has since held senior operations, strategy, product management, corporate development, M&A, and finance positions at ZENON Environmental and General Electric (GE Water & Process Technologies). Mr. Kaissi has a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the American University of Beirut and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from McGill University.

“We are very excited to announce these appointments which enhance Anaergia’s team,” said Andrew Benedek, Chief Executive Officer of Anaergia. “Paula Myson’s CFO experience and wide-ranging business expertise with publicly traded companies and companies that engage in international development projects will be a huge asset to Anaergia. Furthermore, with Hani Kaissi in the newly created CDO position, Anaergia is now better positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities around the world,” added Dr. Benedek.

About Anaergia

Anaergia was created to eliminate a major source of greenhouse gases by cost effectively turning organic waste into renewable natural gas (RNG), fertilizer and water, using proprietary technologies. With a proven track record from delivering world-leading projects on four continents, Anaergia is uniquely positioned to provide end-to-end solutions for extracting organics from waste, implementing high efficiency anaerobic digestion, upgrading biogas, producing fertilizer and cleaning water. Our customers are in the municipal solid waste, municipal wastewater, agriculture, and food processing industries. In each of these markets Anaergia has built many successful plants including some of the largest in the world. Anaergia owns and operates some of the plants it builds, and it also operates plants that are owned by its customers.

For further information please see: www.anaergia.com

