Since the start of the year, Netflix ( NFLX, Financial) has struggled to gather steam. Macroeconomic headwinds such as inflation and high interest rates are hurting its valuation, as is the decrease in net subscribers. The streaming giant reported a loss of 970,000 subscriptions in the second quarter. Netflix has had two consecutive quarters of declining subscriber growth, becoming more of an issue as the streaming market gets saturated.

Let's take a look at the issues facing Netflix currently, and what signs investors should be looking for when the company releases its earnings today after the market closes.

Netflix is under pressure

Competition in the TV and movie streaming market is fierce these days. Most American households now have at least one service, and the average home subscribes to as many as four.

Some of the biggest names in entertainment, like Disney ( DIS, Financial) and Warner Bros Discovery ( WBD, Financial), are growing their streaming offerings exponentially, and Netflix's slice of the pie that it once owned wholly is getting smaller. It came as no surprise Netflix got knocked off its perch by Disney earlier this year.

To compete better and return to subscriber growth, Netflix is looking at different options, the most exciting of which is adding an ad-tier level. For the first time in several quarters, Netflix bulls will look for more information on that end instead of worrying about new users going into earnings.

Earlier this year, Netflix said it would launch a lower-priced subscription tier with ads in early 2023. However, Disney forced its hand, and now Netflix is expected to release the offering in November, aiming to beat the launch of the ad-supported version of Disney+.

Apart from the competition, there are a few other problem areas. The widening economic downturn is affecting not only people's personal lives but also has had a significant effect on Netflix. Inflation broke all records this year in the U.S., pushing discretionary incomes down. During periods of rapid inflation, people will typically look to purchase only essentials and cut down on entertainment expenses.

There is nothing Netflix can do on this matter. However, one area where it can improve is getting rid of account sharing (which it had previously encouraged in order to increase user stickiness, so this is a clear sign that Netflix is no longer in a growth phase). Netflix recently conducted an experiment in certain Latin American countries that asked customers to pay extra when they shared their account passwords with someone who lives outside of the house. Netflix will use information gathered from these markets to decide account-sharing policies across the globe.

We can expect more information regarding these policies when Netflix reports earnings on Oct. 18 after the market closes.

What investors want to see

The year thus far has been brutal for Netflix. The stock has lost considerable market value, dropping almost 60% year-to-date. The company is losing subscribers, inflation is rampant and pre-pandemic habits are back.

However, investors are still hoping Netflix will impress after a lackluster second-quarter report. The company faced problems coming out of the gate, and the second quarter is typically challenging for it anyway. However, the company has had some time to plan, and there are indicators that things will start to improve soon.

First, let's tackle the biggest challenge Netflix has been facing for several quarters; managing its content budget. Investors want Netflix to scale back spending on content, focusing more on margin improvement. During the last three quarters, the streaming company has seen substantial oscillation in its operating margin, falling steeply to 8.19% in the December quarter and then rising to 19.80% in the June quarter. Netflix management believes it can hold the operating margin at around 20%.

Personally, I want more action on this end, though. The best way to do it would be to improve efficiency when it comes to content spending. Netflix spent over $17 billion on original programming last year. Netflix's content budget is expected to stay around this level as a way to keep its margins in check after a slowdown in subscription growth. The company is not cutting the budget because it needs to remain competitive, but for now, Netflix does not want to increase spending beyond this level.

In addition, because the expenses have already been spent for production, with much of it spent upfront to reduce content costs this year, the only real option may be delaying the release of some content that has already been completed. Netflix is also pursuing this strategy and is now experimenting with a staggered release strategy like in traditional TV, which it first used in the release of the latest seasons of "Ozark" and "Stranger Things."

All eyes are on Netflix's new ad-supported tier

The biggest catalyst for Netflix right now is its ad-supported tier. Investors are watching Netflix closely to see how its ad-supported tier and the added costs of account-sharing affect its third and fourth-quarter earnings.

Even though Netflix is projecting the addition of 1 million subscribers in the quarter, advertising is still necessary to increase revenue and expand the company's market. It can also lead to greater profitability for the company in the long run and increase its total addressable market. According to a report from Ampere Analysis, Netflix is forecast to earn $8.5 billion in advertising revenue alone over the next five years. Although these numbers are subject to change, no one can deny the power of Netflix's platform and the available market opportunity.

Takeaway

Netflix is one of the few media companies that has retained (most of) its audience despite rising competition. The popularity of its original content has helped it maintain viewership. The company has also grown internationally by expanding into India, Italy, Mexico and Spain.

However, it seems likely that we are reaching the ceiling for growth in terms of new subscriptions. Understandably, investors would prefer Netflix to have a diverse revenue stream now that it's reached this point. We are seeing traction on that end, which is why this earnings season is exciting for Netflix.