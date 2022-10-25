Carlisle+Companies+Incorporated ( NYSE:CSL, Financial) today announced a special stock option grant to all eligible U.S. employees and a cash award to all eligible employees outside the U.S., representing Carlisle’s third broad-based stock option or cash equivalent grant to employees in the last 12 years. Carlisle believes that it is beneficial for all employees to have ownership and participate in the success of the company. This grant provides a significant incentive for the team to achieve Carlisle’s long-term objectives.

Chris Koch, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Carlisle’s employees have shown remarkable resilience and dedication to each other, our customers, our many business partners, and our communities in the face of significant challenges over the past few years. Throughout these challenges, we have stayed committed to Vision 2025, which continues to give us clear direction and consistency of mission. As a result, I am very pleased to announce this stock option grant or cash equivalent award so that everyone on the Carlisle team has the opportunity to participate in our success and continues to be aligned with our Vision 2025.”

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a leading supplier of innovative Building Envelope products and energy-efficient solutions for customers creating sustainable buildings of the future. Through its construction materials businesses (CCM and CWT) and family of leading brands, Carlisle delivers innovative, labor-reducing and environmentally responsible products and solutions to customers through the Carlisle Experience. Over the life of a building, Carlisle’s products help drive lower greenhouse gas emissions, improve energy savings for building owners and operators, and increase a building’s resiliency to the elements. Driven by its strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in our businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Carlisle also is a leading provider of products to the Aerospace, Medical Technologies and General Industrial markets through its Interconnect Technologies (CIT) and Fluid Technologies (CFT) business segments.

