NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
ANGLE plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
Aegon N V
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
The Hague, The Netherlands
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
12/10/2022
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
14/10/2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
3.77%
0.22%
3.99%
10,397,539
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
3.80%
0.22%
4.02%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
GB0034330679
9,830,161
3.77%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
9,830,161
3.77%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration datex
Exercise/ Conversion Periodxi
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
CFD
567,378
0.22%
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
567,378
0.22%
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration datex
Exercise/ Conversion Period xi
Physical or cash
settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
X
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Aegon NV
3.77%
0.22%
3.99%
Aegon Asset Management Holding BV
3.77%
0.22%
3.99%
Aegon Asset Management UK Holdings Limited
3.77%
0.22%
3.99%
Aegon Asset Management UK plc
3.77%
0.22%
3.99%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
|Place of completion
|The Hague, The Netherlands
|Date of completion
|14/10/2022
