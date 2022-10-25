According to the GuruFocus sector performance chart, the Industrial sector has fallen more than 23% since the start of the year, which is even worse than the return for the S&P 500 Index.

With this much carnage, there are likely a lot of investors just trying to hit the exits before their stocks fall even further. This panic-selling inevitably leads to high-quality names being tossed out with lesser names. For the long-term investor, this can be an opportunistic time to look for value opportunities.

While searching this sector for attractive stocks, one name that caught my attention was A.O. Smith Corporation ( AOS, Financial), a leading industrial company that also has nearly three decades of dividend growth.

Company background and financial review

A.O. Smith ( AOS, Financial) specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of water heaters, boilers, air purification products and water treatment products for both residential and commercial customers. The company is a leading provider of energy-efficient products and solutions that are used around the world.

Slightly more than two-thirds of annual sales come from North America, with the remaining coming mostly from China, Europe and India. A.O. Smith has almost 14,000 employees and 25 manufacturing sites. The company is projected to generate revenue of $3.8 billion in 2022 and has a current market capitalization of just under $8 billion.

A.O. Smith reported second-quarter results on July 28 that were nearly in-line with analysts’ estimates. Revenue of $965.9 million was 12.3% higher than the prior year and $5.9 million better than expected. Adjusted earnings per share of 82 cents compared favorably to 73 cents in the same quarter a year ago and was 1 cent above estimates.

The business has been quite successful for a long time, with revenue and net income typically growing every single year outside of the beginning of the pandemic. Earnings per share have a compound annual growth rate of 16.3% over the last decade, showing that A.O. Smith has been a high grower over the long-term.

In addition, A.O. Smith’s balance sheet is in very good shape, as shown by the below chart comparing cash to debt:

As of the last quarter, the company had total liabilities of $1.52 billion, current liabilities of $928.3 million, total debt of $321.4 million and current debt of just $6.8 million. On the other hand, the company had $3.3 billion of total assets, $1.6 billion of current assets and $459.4 million of cash and investments on its balance sheet.

What has long separated A.O. Smith from its peer group is its ability to grow its business through the use of capital.

The image above shows return on invested capital (ROIC) versus weighted average cost of capital (WACC) dating back to 2010. Except for the very beginning of this period, A.O. Smith’s ROIC has ran ahead of its WACC. Since then, there have been just two years (2017 and 2019) where ROIC compared to WACC has declined. In both cases, the trend reversed the very next year and has continued upward. The most recent results showed a ROIC of 28.2% and a WACC 8.3%.

A.O. Smith has been very successful for a long period of time at growing its business through targeted investment. In fact, of the undervalued industrial stocks with at least 25 consecutive years of no dividend reduction, only Expeditors International of Washington Inc. ( EXPD, Financial) and Fastenal Company ( FAST, Financial) have a higher ROIC.

Dividend and valuation analysis

Following a 7.1% increase for the upcoming Nov. 15 payment date, A.O. Smith has now increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years. This qualifies the company as a Dividend Aristocrat, one of just 65 names in the S&P 500 Index that have the required minimum of 25 years of dividend growth for entrance into this exclusive club.

Dividend growth has been exceptional for the stock over the years. According to Value Line, the dividend has compound annual growth rates of 17.2% and 21.8% over the past five- and 10-year periods of time. The latest raise is below these growth rates, but still at a solid level. The projected payout ratio for 2022 is just 36%, which is only slightly higher than the 10-year average payout ratio of 30%.

Shares of A.O. Smith yield 2.4%, 100 basis points higher than the 10-year average yield of 1.4%. This would be the stock’s highest yield since at least 2006 if averaged for an entire year. In fact, A.O. Smith has only averaged a dividend yield above 2% three times in the last 15 years (2008, 2009 and 2020).

Analysts expect that the company will earn $3.15 per share in 2022, which would be a 4.3% increase from the prior year. Revenue is forecasted to be $3.79 billion, which would be a 7.1% improvement from 2021. Thus, A.O. Smith’s stock is trading with a forward price-earnings ratio of 16.4. The 10-year average price-earnings ratio is 21.6, so shares are trading below their historical average multiple.

The GF Value Line also shows that the stock has upside potential:

With a GF Value of $76.01 and a current share price of $51.61, A.O. Smith is 47% undervalued based on GF Value. As such, A.O. Smith is rated as significantly undervalued by GuruFocus.

The GF Score of 93 out of 100 is also strong. The company receives strong marks from GuruFocus in GF Value, profitability, growth and financial strength. Momentum is more towards the middle of the pack, but still strong.

Guru activity

The second quarter saw several gurus trade the stock. Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) initiated a position in A.O. Smith while Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio) and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)'s Bridgewater added to their positions by 183.3% and 15.5%, respectively. Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their positions by 28.3% and 13.7%, respectively.

Final thoughts

A.O. Smith is on the smaller side and may not be as well-known as other industrial names, but the company provides industry-leading products to customers around the world. The company’s business has seen robust growth rates over the long-term and the balance sheet is pristine.

Shares are trading at a sizeable discount to both the historical valuation multiples and to the GF Value, giving A.O. Smith a total return potential that is hard to ignore. Add to this an attractive dividend yield and A.O. Smith becomes a name to consider for investors looking for both growth and income.