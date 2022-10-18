Astor Investment Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

111 S WACKER DRIVE CHICAGO, IL 60606

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 23 stocks valued at a total of $350.00Mil. The top holdings were FLRN(14.33%), LQDH(12.50%), and SPSB(10.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Astor Investment Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Astor Investment Management LLC bought 321,288 shares of ARCA:LQDH for a total holding of 492,710. The trade had a 8.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.

On 10/18/2022, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $88.35 per share and a market cap of $742.14Mil. The stock has returned -6.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Astor Investment Management LLC bought 389,023 shares of ARCA:JAAA for a total holding of 720,967. The trade had a 5.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.93.

On 10/18/2022, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF traded for a price of $48.778 per share and a market cap of $1.66Bil. The stock has returned -1.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Astor Investment Management LLC bought 521,538 shares of ARCA:FLRN for a total holding of 1,654,387. The trade had a 4.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.17.

On 10/18/2022, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF traded for a price of $30.25 per share and a market cap of $3.10Bil. The stock has returned -0.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 355,286-share investment in NAS:FTSL. Previously, the stock had a 4.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.8 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, FIRST TR EXCHANGE4 traded for a price of $44.5 per share and a market cap of $2.97Bil. The stock has returned -3.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 159,303-share investment in ARCA:VNQ. Previously, the stock had a 3.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $92.59 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $79.01 per share and a market cap of $32.09Bil. The stock has returned -23.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a price-book ratio of 2.48.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.