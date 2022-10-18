JANICZEK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1012 stocks valued at a total of $307.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(14.71%), SCHD(9.40%), and JPST(8.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JANICZEK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, JANICZEK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 38,172 shares of ARCA:DSTL for a total holding of 364,115. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.78.

On 10/18/2022, Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF traded for a price of $37.92 per share and a market cap of $755.56Mil. The stock has returned -9.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a price-book ratio of 2.98.

JANICZEK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 237,489 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 10/18/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $99.97 per share and a market cap of $1,309.00Bil. The stock has returned -29.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-book ratio of 5.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.10 and a price-sales ratio of 4.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

JANICZEK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHG by 14,133 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.59.

On 10/18/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $56.39 per share and a market cap of $13.30Bil. The stock has returned -26.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a price-book ratio of 6.39.

The guru sold out of their 12,348-share investment in OTCPK:SNPTY. Previously, the stock had a 0.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.41 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp traded for a price of $43.35 per share and a market cap of $52.48Bil. The stock has returned -2.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 4.61, a price-book ratio of 0.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.10 and a price-sales ratio of 0.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

JANICZEK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 81,914 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 10/18/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $100.78 per share and a market cap of $1,309.00Bil. The stock has returned -28.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-book ratio of 5.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.12 and a price-sales ratio of 4.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

