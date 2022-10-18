North Growth Management Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 46 stocks valued at a total of $401.00Mil. The top holdings were JBL(5.57%), CIEN(5.31%), and BMY(4.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were North Growth Management Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 300,000 shares in NYSE:TPR, giving the stock a 2.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.42 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Tapestry Inc traded for a price of $31.37 per share and a market cap of $7.59Bil. The stock has returned -17.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tapestry Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-book ratio of 3.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.61 and a price-sales ratio of 1.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 224,000-share investment in NYSE:CPRI. Previously, the stock had a 2.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.72 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Capri Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $43.27 per share and a market cap of $5.97Bil. The stock has returned -17.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Capri Holdings Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-book ratio of 2.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.66 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 14,000-share investment in NYSE:TMO. Previously, the stock had a 1.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $559.63 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc traded for a price of $517.23 per share and a market cap of $202.65Bil. The stock has returned -10.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-book ratio of 4.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.13 and a price-sales ratio of 4.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 55,000 shares in NYSE:PKI, giving the stock a 1.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $140.99 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, PerkinElmer Inc traded for a price of $126.63 per share and a market cap of $15.98Bil. The stock has returned -25.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PerkinElmer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-book ratio of 2.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.59 and a price-sales ratio of 3.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 44,000 shares in NYSE:HRI, giving the stock a 1.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $111.2 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Herc Holdings Inc traded for a price of $110.59 per share and a market cap of $3.31Bil. The stock has returned -36.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Herc Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-book ratio of 3.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.48 and a price-sales ratio of 1.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

