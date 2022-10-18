Strategic Equity Management recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

7367 E. TANQUE VERDE ROAD TUCSON, AZ 85715

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 36 stocks valued at a total of $242.00Mil. The top holdings were BIL(13.99%), IWV(11.10%), and IWL(10.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Strategic Equity Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 368,778 shares in ARCA:BIL, giving the stock a 13.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.19 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.51 per share and a market cap of $25.94Bil. The stock has returned 0.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 216,812-share investment in NAS:SHY. Previously, the stock had a 9.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.09 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $80.93 per share and a market cap of $28.49Bil. The stock has returned -5.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Strategic Equity Management reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 81,996 shares. The trade had a 8.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 10/18/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $184.21 per share and a market cap of $246.96Bil. The stock has returned -18.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a price-book ratio of 3.43.

During the quarter, Strategic Equity Management bought 90,157 shares of ARCA:IWV for a total holding of 129,510. The trade had a 7.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $229.05.

On 10/18/2022, iShares Russell 3000 ETF traded for a price of $212.58 per share and a market cap of $9.74Bil. The stock has returned -18.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a price-book ratio of 3.11.

The guru established a new position worth 190,488 shares in ARCA:AGG, giving the stock a 7.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.7 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $94.86 per share and a market cap of $76.51Bil. The stock has returned -15.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

