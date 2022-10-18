Bridge Advisory, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 117 stocks valued at a total of $205.00Mil. The top holdings were TIP(13.51%), TLH(7.21%), and PHYS(5.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bridge Advisory, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Bridge Advisory, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPIP by 96,099 shares. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.06.

On 10/18/2022, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF traded for a price of $25.6 per share and a market cap of $2.37Bil. The stock has returned -12.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 45,021 shares in ARCA:AVLV, giving the stock a 0.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.45 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $46.85 per share and a market cap of $528.47Mil. The stock has returned -8.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a price-book ratio of 2.36.

During the quarter, Bridge Advisory, LLC bought 19,139 shares of ARCA:TIP for a total holding of 264,041. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.92.

On 10/18/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.98 per share and a market cap of $26.25Bil. The stock has returned -11.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Bridge Advisory, LLC bought 144,402 shares of NYSE:PDT for a total holding of 392,592. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.71.

On 10/18/2022, John Hancock Premium Div Fund traded for a price of $12.98 per share and a market cap of $634.11Mil. The stock has returned -17.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, John Hancock Premium Div Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-book ratio of 0.91 and a price-sales ratio of 16.86.

During the quarter, Bridge Advisory, LLC bought 132,253 shares of NYSE:PCN for a total holding of 509,738. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.38.

On 10/18/2022, PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund traded for a price of $11.82 per share and a market cap of $519.39Mil. The stock has returned -27.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-book ratio of 0.85 and a price-sales ratio of 14.58.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

