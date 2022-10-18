Tradewinds, LLC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 106 stocks valued at a total of $138.00Mil. The top holdings were UNH(7.83%), AAPL(5.45%), and MSFT(4.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tradewinds, LLC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 159,208-share investment in NYSE:STWD. Previously, the stock had a 2.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.65 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Starwood Property Trust Inc traded for a price of $19.21 per share and a market cap of $5.94Bil. The stock has returned -17.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 1 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starwood Property Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-book ratio of 0.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.58 and a price-sales ratio of 4.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Tradewinds, LLC. bought 8,716 shares of NAS:NVDA for a total holding of 11,453. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.09.

On 10/18/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $118.88 per share and a market cap of $296.01Bil. The stock has returned -45.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-book ratio of 12.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.07 and a price-sales ratio of 10.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Tradewinds, LLC. bought 944 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 11,470. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 10/18/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $337 per share and a market cap of $249.70Bil. The stock has returned -16.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a price-book ratio of 3.73.

During the quarter, Tradewinds, LLC. bought 5,917 shares of ARCA:JPST for a total holding of 39,755. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.87.

On 10/18/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.08 per share and a market cap of $22.23Bil. The stock has returned 0.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Tradewinds, LLC. bought 1,433 shares of NYSE:ITW for a total holding of 16,530. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $197.29.

On 10/18/2022, Illinois Tool Works Inc traded for a price of $190.97 per share and a market cap of $59.13Bil. The stock has returned -12.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Illinois Tool Works Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-book ratio of 17.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.58 and a price-sales ratio of 3.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

