Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company) The Company announces that on 17 October 2022 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.

Date of purchase: 17 October 2022 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 316,527 Lowest price paid per share: £ 44.3900 Highest price paid per share: £ 45.3300 Average price paid per share: £ 44.9769

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 8,156,782 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 178,496,737 shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is attached to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1784D_1-2022-10-17.pdf

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 316,527 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 17 October 2022

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 158,989 80,778 59,760 17,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 45.3200 £ 45.3200 £ 45.3300 £ 45.3300 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 44.4000 £ 44.3900 £ 44.4600 £ 44.4500 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 44.9744 £ 44.9864 £ 44.9741 £ 44.9651

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/720754/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares



