STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / AlzeCure Pharma ( STO:ALZCUR, Financial)( FRA:AC6, Financial) AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO:ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of small molecule candidate drugs for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that an abstract on NeuroRestore ACD856 and its potential disease-modifying properties has been accepted for presentation at the annual Alzheimer's conference CTAD, Clinical Trials in Alzheimer's Disease, which this year is being held in San Francisco, November 29 - December 2.

The abstract, titled Preclinical characterization of ACD856, a cognitive enhancer in clinical development for the treatment of cognitive dysfunction in Alzheimer's disease, demonstrates increased plasticity, neuroprotection and a possible disease modifying effect, will be presented at the international Alzheimer conference CTAD 2022 by Dr. Johan Sandin, CSO på AlzeCure. The other co-authors are Dr. Cristina Parrado-Fernández, Dr. Nather Madjid, Dr. Maria Backlund, Sanja Juric, Dr. Märta Dahlström, Dr. Gunnar Nordvall, Director of Medicinal Chemistry at AlzeCure, and Dr. Pontus Forsell, Head of Discovery & Research at AlzeCure.

The presentation contains preclinical results showing that ACD856, the leading drug candidate within the NeuroRestore platform, exhibits disease-modifying properties with both restorative and protective properties on nerve cells. The substance also has positive long-term effects after repeated administration, which indicates an enhanced plasticity in relevant neuronal pathways.

"Our results show that ACD856 has several positive effects on nerve cell function, both to protect neurons from damage but also to restore their function, which is of significant importance in neurodegenerative diseases characterized specifically by dysfunction and loss of nerve cells," said Pontus Forsell, Head of Discovery & Research at AlzeCure Pharma.

"These new data further strengthen the potential disease-modifying effect of NeuroRestore ACD856, in addition to the memory-enhancing effect we previously observed in several preclinical models. The substance, which is now in the clinical phase, has so far shown very good clinical results, and these data further strengthen the external interest in the project," said Martin Jönsson, CEO of AlzeCure Pharma.

The abstract and poster will be available on AlzeCure's website after the presentation (https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/).

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Tel: +46 707 86 94 43

[email protected]

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative small molecule drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets other types of severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase and is continually working on business development to find suitable solutions for license agreements with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se

About NeuroRestore

NeuroRestore is a platform of symptom-relieving drug candidates for disease states in which cognitive ability is impaired, e.g. Alzheimer's Disease, sleep apnea, traumatic brain injury and Parkinson's disease. NeuroRestore stimulates several important signaling pathways in the brain, which among other things leads to improved cognition. In preclinical studies with NeuroRestore we have been able to show that our drug candidates enhance communication between the nerve cells and improve cognitive ability. NeuroRestore stimulates specific signaling pathways in the central nervous system known as neurotrophins, the most well-known being NGF (Nerve Growth Factor) and BDNF (Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor). The levels of NGF and BDNF are disturbed in several disease states and the signaling is reduced. The impaired function impairs communication between the synapses, i.e. the contact surfaces of the nerve endings, as well as reducing the possibility of survival for the nerve cells, which gives rise to the cognitive impairments. Neurotrophins play a crucial role for the function of nerve cells, and a disturbed function of BDNF has a strong genetic link to impaired cognitive ability in several different diseases, such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease, traumatic brain injury and sleep disorders. There is also a link between BDNF signaling and depression, something that has been further strengthened in recent years. In addition to cognitive-enhancing effects, new preclinical data also show that NeuroRestore substances have a positive effect on mitochondrial function and cell survival, which could indicate potentially disease-modifying effects. The leading drug candidate in the platform, ACD856, has recently completed clinical phase I studies and demonstrated positive effects there that support continued development of the program.

Image Attachments

Martin Jönsson CEO AlzeCure Pharma

Attachments

AlzeCure gets new abstract accepted on ACD856's indicative disease-modifying effects against Alzheimer's

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/720796/AlzeCure-gets-New-Abstract-Accepted-on-ACD856s-Indicative-Disease-Modifying-Effects-Against-Alzheimers



