The Russia-Ukraine war is still raging on. We have no way of knowing for sure what the eventual outcome of the war will be, or what far-reaching impacts it will have on the global economy, but one thing we do know is that the U.S. government has supplied Ukraine with approximately $13 billion worth of military equipment. This includes 16 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), helicopters and the Javelin Anti-Tank Missle launcher.

It's possible that supply chain constraints could impact weapon sales going forward, but in July 2022, the U.S. Congress voted to increase the Department of Defense Budget by $37 billion to a record $810 billion, which is more than the next seven largest weapon-producing countries combined. This highly militarized country will likely continue to be a reliable powerhouse behind its defense companies for the foreseeable future. Thus, this article will take a look at my two favorite U.S. defense stocks which are directly benefitting from the sales of U.S. military equipment sent to Ukraine, Lockheed Martin ( LMT, Financial) and Raytheon Technologies ( RTX, Financial).

The below table from the CSIS highlights that Lockheed Martin and Raytheon are directly linked to dwindling U.S. supplies after a boost in support for Ukraine, Thus, I expect more orders to go to these companies for these weapons.

1. Lockheed Martin ( LMT, Financial)

Lockheed Martin ( LMT, Financial) is a leading defense contractor in the U.S., perhaps most famous for its fighter jets and missile defense systems. The company has a plethora of recurring, stable and ever-increased U.S. government contracts which make up approximately two-thirds of the business's revenue. Lockheed is arguably most famous for its F-35 fighter jet, which it also sells internationally. For example, in the first quarter of 2022, Germany ordered 35 F-35 Jets from Lockheed Martin as the war in Ukraine began.

Equipment supplied to Ukraine by Lockheed Martin includes MLRS Rockets, HIMARS Launchers, Javelin Anti-Tank Missles and more. The company also manufactures submarine systems, radar technology and hypersonic missiles. In addition, Lockheed has a Space segment that supplies robots, drones and energy storage technologies.

Mixed financials

Lockheed Martin generated net sales of $15.4 billion in the second quarter of 2022, which increased by ~4% sequentially. However, this was down -9% year over year, which was mainly due to the timing of government orders which resulted in a delay in F-35 contracts.

The company also generated net earnings of $309 million, which was down substantially year over year, but again this is driven by the cyclical nature of contract orders and supply chain constraints. The good news is free cash flow expanded to $1 billion in the quarter, which increased from $950 million the second quarter of 2021.

Lockheed Martin returned $1.1 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks. The company has a forward dividend yield of over 3% at the time of writing and has grown its dividend at a 9% compounded annual rate over the past five years.

Valuation

Lockheed Martin trades at a price-earnings ratio of 14.8, which is 16% cheaper than its five-year average. In addition, the company trades at a price-to-cash-flow ratio of 13.79, which is 11% cheaper than its five-year average.

The GF Value calculator indicates a fair value of $406 per share for the stock, which makes it “fairly valued” at the time of writing.

Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) of Bridgewater Associates added to his position in this stock in the second quarter of 2022 at an average price of $439 per share.

2. Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies ( RTX, Financial) is the result of a merger between Raytheon and United Technologies in 2020. The company has a diverse business that operates across four main business segments, outlined as follows:

Raytheon Missiles and Defense - This segment supplies Stinger missiles and Javelins, which are both being supplied to Ukraine.

This segment supplies Stinger missiles and Javelins, which are both being supplied to Ukraine. Raytheon Intelligence and Space - This segment of the company sells communications systems, radars and jammers to the U.S. Department of Defense. The U.S. sent 50 counter-artillery radars to Ukraine. However, due to limited supply, there is a backlog.

- This segment of the company sells communications systems, radars and jammers to the U.S. Department of Defense. The U.S. sent 50 counter-artillery radars to Ukraine. However, due to limited supply, there is a backlog. Collins Aerospace Systems - This is one of the world's largest suppliers of aerospace equipment to the aircraft industry, with its main customers being Airbus ( XPAR:AIR , Financial) and Boeing ( BA , Financial) (18% of revenue). Its products include a selection of flight control panels, landing gears, sensors and more.

- This is one of the world's largest suppliers of aerospace equipment to the aircraft industry, with its main customers being Airbus ( Financial) and Boeing ( Financial) (18% of revenue). Its products include a selection of flight control panels, landing gears, sensors and more. Pratt & Whitney (P&W) - Thisis one of the world's most highly regarded suppliers of aircraft engines. This business unit supplies the F-35 jet engine used by Lockheed Martin. The company also supplies the revolutionary GTF Advantage engine, which offers 20% less CO2 emissions and 75% less noise than a traditional jet engine.

Stable financials

In the second quarter of 2022, Raytheon generated sales of $16.3 billion, which increased by 3% year over year. Revenue should be further boosted moving forward thanks to a $311 million joint venture order of Javelins with Lockheed Martin.

Raytheon generated earnings per share of $0.88 in the second quarter of 2022, which popped by a rapid 28% year over year. However, it should be noted that $0.28 of this was driven by acquisition adjustments.

Operating cash flow was solid as the business generated $1.3 billion. Free cash flow was $807 million.

Management bought back a staggering $1 billion worth of shares.

Valuation

Raytheon trades at a price-earnings ratio of 18, which is 5% cheaper than its fiveyear average. In addition, the company trades at a cheap price-book ratio of 1.74, which is ~4% cheaper than its five-year average.

The GF Value calculator indicates a fair value of ~$90 per share, which means the stock is “fairly valued” at the time of writing.