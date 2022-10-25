Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) announced today that L3Harris Technologies has selected Moog’s Space and Defense segment to provide its weapon Stores Management System (SMS) in support of the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Armed Overwatch Program.

L3Harris’ USSOCOM award includes an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract with a cost ceiling of $3 billion. The program calls for delivery of up to 75 manned, fixed-wing aircraft. Moog’s combat proven, modular, lightweight, and affordable SMS solution will be integrated on each aircraft to provide superior fire-control and mission set capabilities.

“We are honored to have been part of the L3Harris team’s pursuit, resulting in this award after many months of intense competition,” said Jim Riedel, Group Vice President, Moog Inc. “This is a testament to the Sky Warden™ teams’ commitment to the warfighter and the demonstrated ability to deliver a quality, well-engineered, integrated multi-mission platform. Agility, innovation, and collaboration with teammates have been key to providing this robust solution. Moog is committed to reliably delivering our SMS products in support of our U.S. Special Operations Forces.”

The flexible design of the SMS enables rapid integration and future upgrades to the sensors, avionics, and weapons ensuring value for future mission requirements in response to rapidly evolving threats. The Moog weapon SMS Armed Overwatch solution set entails the following:

- Enhanced Stores Management Computer (E-SMC)

- Stores Interface Unit (SIU)

- Remote Power Unit (RPU-6)

- Dual Rail Launcher (DRL) for HELLFIRE® Missile

The SMS equipment will be manufactured by Moog’s Integrated Defense Systems business in Orlando, Florida. Production of new, fully modified Armed Overwatch mission-configured aircraft will begin in 2023 at L3Harris’ Tulsa, Oklahoma modification center.

“Moog’s modern and flexible stores management system seamlessly integrates with our mission management system for mission agility and flexibility,” said Luke Savoie, President, ISR, L3Harris. “Our teams are prepared to deliver enhanced overwatch capabilities through mutual collaboration and rapid integration of new weapons systems.”

About Moog Inc.

Moog Inc. (Moog) is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog’s high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, defense systems, automated industrial machinery, marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the company can be found at moog.com. Additional information about Moog’s defense sector can be found at www.moog.com%2Fdefense.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea, and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $17 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

Product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

