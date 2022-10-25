ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / Zomedica Corp. (the "Company") (NYSE American:ZOM) announced today that Larry Heaton, Zomedica's Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to provide a company overview and its prospects for growth at the LD Micro Main Event XV Conference on October 25, 2022 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotelin Bel Air, California.

To access the live webcast for the presentation on October 25th at 10am PDT/1:00 pm EDT, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fme22.mysequire.com%2F to access the Track 2 presentation; or check Zomedica's website after the conference at https://investors.zomedica.com/events-presentations for an archived copy.

To register for the conference and participate in 1 on 1 meetings please visit LD+Micro+Main+Event+XV+-+Oct+25th+to+27th%2C+2022+%28meetmax.com%29

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American:ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio will include innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. It is Zomedica's mission to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

Follow Zomedica

Investor Relations Contact:

PCG Advisory Group

Kirin Smith, President

[email protected]

+1.646.823.8656

SOURCE: Zomedica Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/720744/Zomedica-to-Present-at-LD-Micro-Main-Event-XV-Conference



