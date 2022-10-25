TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / NuGen Medical Devices Inc. ( TSXV:NGMD, Financial)(OTCQB:NGMDF) ("NuGen'' or the "Company"), a leader in needle-free drug delivery, is pleased to announce that it has received confirmation of its official certification for its wholly owned subsidiary European Pharma Group B.V. has received approval for the manufacturing of needle-free devices at its' site in the Netherlands.

The additional manufacturing site allows NuGen to better serve markets in Europe, the Middle East and the Americas with lower logistical costs as well as reduced trade barriers and supply chain uncertainty It also positions the company to utilize a well-established European supply chain for many of its critical components.

"The manufacturing redundancy was always part of the plan and this is an important step to minimize any potential ruptures in the supply chain while simultaneously breaking down trade barriers." said NuGen CEO Michael Wright. "Receiving this certification for our manufacturing facility in Europe represents the next logical step in our strategic plan in order to better serve our international market,"

About NuGen Medical Devices

NuGen is an emerging specialty medical device company developing the next generation of needle-free technologies and other innovative medical delivery products. The company's products, which include the InsuJet™ and PetJet™ needle-free injection systems, are designed to improve the lives of millions of people and animals. NuGen continues to receive approval in numerous countries, including Canada. NuGen's products are designed for use in several important fields including, but not limited to, diabetes, veterinary medicine, and vaccines.

