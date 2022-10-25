MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. ( PETV & PETVW) ("PetVivo"), an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical devices and other therapeutics for companion animals, is pleased to announce today that it will be presenting at the 15th annual Main Event on Wednesday, October 26th at 08:00 AM to 8:25 AM PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. John Lai, Chief Executive Officer, of PetVivo, will be giving the presentation.



"15 years ago, we set out to create an event that could benefit our entire industry. It wasn't fast or easy, but we were honorable in our dealings, and worked our tails off to ensure a wonderful time for everyone involved. Today, our community could not be larger, stronger, and more united, as we go through these difficult and turbulent times together. The Main Event is about learning, connecting, and enjoying each other, and it is a hell of a lot more fun than sitting next to your computer." stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

“We are looking forward to networking with leaders in the industry and develop relationships that will help build awareness of our company as well as introduce to the public the benefits of our initial veterinary medical device for the management of osteoarthritis, SPRYNG,” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV

Conference Dates: October 25-27, 2022

Presentation Date: ______October 26th, 2022__________

Presentation Time: _____8AM- 8:25 AM PT___________

Register to watch the virtual presentation at https://me22.sequireevents.com/ .

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XV

The 2022 LD Micro Main Event XV will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from October 25th to the 27th.

The event will run from 7:30 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT on the 25th and 26th, with a half day on Thursday the 27th.

This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

For more info, please contact Mr. Dean "The Dream" Summers. [email protected]

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. ( PETV & PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ technology, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale.

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. and our revolutionary product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology, please contact [email protected] or visit https://petvivo.com/

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

http://www.ldmicro.com

CONTACT:

John Lai, CEO

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Email: [email protected]

(952) 405-6216

Forward-Looking Statements:

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company’s proposed development and commercial timelines, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company’s business are described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022 and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachment