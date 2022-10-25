FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS company that delivers legal and regulatory data and insights, today announced the unveiling of FiscalNote+ESG+Solutions’ Equilibrium ESG360™ Benchmarking and Risk Intelligence platform, which uses AI to interpret data in real time and convert it into actionable insights for ESG leaders, enabling companies to have a holistic view of their ESG performance and perception across operations, suppliers, and competitors.

Global organizations can now build their real-time ESG and climate risk profiles through Equilibrium’s Benchmarking and Risk Intelligence platform by comparing against key competitors to identify risk and opportunities in their operations and supply chains. The award-winning, AI-powered platform indexes over two million public companies across core 26 SASB ESG themes - such as carbon emissions, water, nature loss, workforce DEI, governance, and more. The new offering also goes beyond the platform to include expert analysis from seasoned climate and ESG strategists who offer objective advisory guidance, custom news and analysis, as well as the flagship monthly ESG Landscape Monitor report and tailored client briefings.

“We’ve enabled our clients to get smarter about market movements and material issues,” said Gerald Yao, FiscalNote’s Global Head of ESG and Co-founder. “ESG is steadily moving past compliance and reporting to comprehensive risk management, with the goal to equip our global clients with best-in-class tools and advisory services to embrace this evolution in real time. With our new ESG360TM benchmarking and risk intelligence platform, a vast range of leaders across an organization - including general counsels, ESG officers, and heads of investor relations, among many other enterprise leaders - can stay ahead of emerging risks and opportunities in their ESG landscape and take proactive measures.”

The ESG360 Benchmarking and Risk Intelligence platform’s AI engine provides comprehensive data gathering and coverage of regulatory and policy activity, earnings calls, articles, research, and more from thousands of global sources, as well as FiscalNote’s datasets covering global risk and policy. Another key advantage of the software is its ability to deliver supplier sustainability assessments in real time - going beyond legacy supplier management software. The initial dataset of over two million companies is being constantly expanded, and additional customized themes and topics are added to benchmarking for clients in a tailored approach to meet their needs.

“The ESG360 Benchmarking and Risk Intelligence platform offers an efficient way to cut through the noise and get relevant updates for organizations and share critical information with teams and stakeholders across the enterprise,” said Frank Meehan, General Manager, FiscalNote ESG Solutions. “Above all, this platform stays true to our mission to equip organizations to become sustainability leaders.”

FiscalNote expects to continue to enhance the platform to cover even more frameworks and standards in the future, such as the UN+SDGs, in order to meet the ongoing needs of its global customers and position them as leaders in the ever-evolving sustainability regulatory and policymaking environment.

Today’s announcement follows the company’s launch of FiscalNote ESG Solutions in July, and the expansion of the offering to Singapore and Australia, two critical markets for ESG in the APAC region, shortly afterwards.

About FiscalNote ESG Solutions

FiscalNote+ESG+Solutions is a completed ESG360TM platform and advisory solution in the market helping organizations become sustainability leaders – from getting started with strategic insights, benchmarking, and reporting to embedding ESG into an organization’s DNA. FiscalNote ESG Solutions brings together Equilibrium’s award-winning AI-powered platform, award-winning analysis, global advisory, and a peer community to help an organization achieve its ESG goals. Visit: fiscalnote.com%2Fesg.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, Equilibrium, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

