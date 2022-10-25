EVgo Inc. (“EVgo”), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. This release will be followed by a conference call hosted by members of the EVgo management team at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

Interested investors and other parties may access a live webcast of the conference call on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of EVgo’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.evgo.com%2Fevents-and-presentations. The call can also be accessed live over the telephone by dialing (888) 340-5044 (for U.S. callers) or (646) 960-0363 (for callers outside the U.S.) and referencing conference ID 6304708. Please log into the webcast or dial in to the call at least 10 minutes before the start of the event.

An archive of the webcast will be available for a period of time shortly after the call on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of EVgo’s website.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is a leader in charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses.

