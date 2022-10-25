Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGR) (“DSG” or the “Company"), a best-in-class, specialty distribution company today announced that J. Bryan King, Chairman and CEO, and Ronald Knutson, EVP and CFO, will present at the Baird 52nd Annual Global Industrial Conference and the 14th Annual Southwest IDEAS Conference on the following dates:

On November 8 th , management will present at The Baird 52 nd Annual Global Industrial Conference being held at The Ritz Carlton Chicago. The presentation time is 4:40 p.m. Central Time. Management is also available for one-on-one meetings on November 8 th .

About Distribution Solutions Group, Inc.

Distribution Solutions Group (“DSG”) is a best-in-class specialty distribution company providing high touch, value-added distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair & operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and the industrial technologies markets. DSG was formed through the strategic combination of Lawson Products, a leader in MRO distribution of C-parts, Gexpro Services, a leading global supply chain services provider to manufacturing customers, and TestEquity, a leader in electronic test & measurement solutions.

Through its collective businesses, DSG is dedicated to helping customers lower their total cost of operation by increasing productivity and efficiency with the right products, expert technical support and fast, reliable delivery to be a one-stop solution provider. DSG serves 120,000+ long-standing customers in several diverse end markets supported by more than 3,000 dedicated employees and strong vendor partnerships. DSG ships from strategically located distribution and service centers to customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle East.

For more information on Distribution Solutions Group please visit www.distributionsolutionsgroup.com.

