New clinical data application harmonizes study data from multiple sources to provide complete and concurrent clinical trial data

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced the availability of Veeva CDB, a first-of-its-kind solution for aggregating, cleaning, and transforming clinical data. Veeva CDB will evolve the way clinical data management teams work by providing a platform for ingestion and review of all study data sources while reducing the manual processes, integration projects, complexity, and costs associated with making clinical trial data usable.

With Veeva CDB, sponsors and data providers can view and resolve data queries centrally to minimize quality risks, provide better data visibility, and speed trial execution. Veeva CDB's automated ingestion engine brings together data from a wide range of external sources, including EDC, RTSM, ePRO, eCOA, and lab data. Ingestion from Veeva Vault EDC is available today, and support for other third-party EDC systems, including Medidata Rave™, is planned for 2023.

"With the increase of digital data sources in clinical trials, effective data management has become a key driver of study success," said Mayank Anand, vice president and global head of data strategy and management at GSK. "Veeva CDB speeds aggregation and cleaning, allowing our data managers to focus on value-added activities that can move our trials forward."

"We have worked closely with 10 clinical trial sponsors and CROs and 18 of their key data providers to develop and refine Veeva CDB over the past two years," said Pavel Burmenko, general manager, Veeva CDB. "In more than 100 trials to date, Veeva CDB has delivered analysis-ready data faster for more informed decisions and streamlined execution across all trial partners."

The Veeva CDB Data Provider Program also announced today will — for the first time ever — bring sponsors, CROs, and data providers together on a single clinical data management platform to facilitate the delivery of quality data faster and more efficiently. The program enables qualified data providers with tools, training, and support to supply data using a standardized and streamlined method for Veeva CDB customers.

"In line with our commitment to enable evidence generation in modern clinical trials, we are pleased to partner with Veeva to support our mutual customers' data integration needs," said Ian Jennings, chief commercial officer at Signant Health.

Learn how Veeva CDB transforms the role of the data manager and delivers faster insights at Veeva R&D and Quality Summit. Life sciences industry professionals can register for the Oct. 19 and 20 in-person event in Boston.

