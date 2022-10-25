SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift ( SFT), a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience, announced today that it will report its financial results for the third quarter 2022, which ended September 30, 2022. The conference call, hosted by management, will take place on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) and will cover the company’s business and financial results.



What: Shift Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

When: Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Live Call: (833) 634-1255 or (412) 317-6015

Live Webcast: https://investors.shift.com/

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Shift’s Investor Relations page, https://investors.shift.com/ . A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Tuesday, November 15, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering the passcode 5809211.

About Shift

Shift is a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience. Shift’s mission is to make car purchase and ownership simple — to make buying or selling a used car fun, fair, and accessible to everyone. Shift provides comprehensive, digital solutions throughout the car ownership lifecycle, enabling customers to purchase a vehicle online with financing and vehicle protection products, and a vision to provide high-value support services during car ownership. For more information please visit www.shift.com.

Investor Relations:

Drew Haroldson, The Blueshirt Group

[email protected]

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Source: Shift Technologies, Inc.