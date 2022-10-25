Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) today announced the release of its annual Corporate+Responsibility+Report, highlighting the positive impacts the company has made in helping to address global challenges such as climate change, responsible consumption, equality, decent work, community support, and economic development. The company’s accomplishments contribute to several United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – a global blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future. The Corporate Responsibility Report presents an overview of the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives to help create better experiences for employees, customers, suppliers, partners, and our global communities.

“Giving back is at the heart of Avaya’s strategic foundation to deliver experiences that matter,” said Alan Masarek, CEO, Avaya. “Investments we make today in our employees, customers, suppliers, partners, and community will have a ripple effect impacting the future, and we have a responsibility to make prudent choices with our corporate resources.”

In today’s experience economy, every experience matters. Similarly, when it comes to the environment, every decision matters. At Avaya, we prioritize environmental stewardship and strive to reduce the environmental impact of our products, solutions, services, and activities, as well as to facilitate the return and end-of-life management of devices, batteries, and packaging. By considering product design and stewardship throughout the lifecycle of our products, our technology can play an important role in helping businesses reduce their carbon footprint.

Remaining steadfast in our commitment to combat climate change, Avaya reduced total emissions by 1.2 percent from fiscal year 2020 to fiscal year 2021 and committed to set near-term, company-wide emission reduction targets in line with climate science. We have submitted near-term targets to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for review, and the validation process is underway.

“Avaya’s ESG strategy involves doing what’s right for everyone,” said Reeva Kymer, Director of ESG and Philanthropy, Avaya. “I’m proud to be associated with a company committed to making positive contributions to people and worthy causes around the world.”

Report highlights include:

Utilizing Avaya technology to meet societal needs, Avaya delivered exceptional education experiences, helped businesses grow, and supported persons with disabilities.

Reinforcing its commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB), Avaya added “Inclusion” to the company’s cultural principles.

Hosting the seventh annual Month of Giving—a spirited campaign that brings together employees, partners, suppliers, and customers from around the globe—in October of 2021. The Avaya community raised more than $140,000 to support its partner, Save+the+Children.

Ongoing corporate social responsibility efforts (CSR) in India focused on programs enhancing the quality of education, utilizing our technology to improve access to health and education and building employability skills in support of poor and marginalized populations. Funds distributed by Avaya India’s CSR program benefited more than 8,500 children and young adults between fiscal years 2020 and 2021.

Driving employee engagement, Avaya launched its inaugural SPARK WEEK in February of 2022, consisting of education sessions designed to help employees learn and grow, both professionally and personally.

Additional Resources

Learn more about Corporate+Responsibility+at+Avaya

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA). Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.avaya.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," “our vision,” "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available at www.sec.gov, and may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

All trademarks identified by ®, TM, or SM are registered marks, trademarks, and service marks, respectively, of Avaya Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Source: Avaya Newsroom

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005031/en/