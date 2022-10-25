SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera ( INFN) announced today that Algar Telecom, a leading provider of telecom and IT solutions within Algar Corporation, has selected Infinera to modernize and scale its subsea network infrastructure. Powered by Infinera’s ICE6 800G optical engine, GX Series Compact Modular Platform, and FlexILS Open Optical Line System, the Infinera subsea solution enables Algar Telecom to increase spectrum capacity and reduce transport cost per bit while leveraging the latest generation of coherent technologies to enhance network functionality and expand market opportunities.



As part of its ongoing network modernization initiatives, Algar Telecom will deploy Infinera’s state-of-the-art coherent technology to increase capacity on its jointly owned Monet Cable System connecting Boca Raton in Florida with landing sites in Fortaleza and Praia Grande in Brazil, expanding its spectrum service offerings and paving the way for new operator partnerships.

"As the high-speed connectivity needs of our customers evolve, we continue to deploy best-in-class technology to ensure superior network resiliency and scalability,” said Ivan Mendes, Wholesale and IOT Director. “Our technology partnership with Infinera enables us to provide modern and flexible optical transport and ensure economies of scale and efficiency in the services we deliver.”

Infinera’s ICE6-powered GX solution delivers the capacity and reach required for high-performance submarine cable spectrum and leverages the unique features of Infinera’s optical engine, which include Nyquist subcarriers, forward error correction gain sharing, and photonic integrated circuit-based technology. The solution also includes Intelligent Power Management tools that will enable Algar Telecom to effectively manage optical power across the entire fiber spectrum and maintain spectrum service stability under diverse and challenging conditions.

“We are pleased to extend our longstanding relationship with Algar Telecom to help them deliver a superior customer experience as they expand their services across the subsea spectrum and throughout Brazil,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Infinera.

About Algar Telecom

Algar Telecom is a company that provides fiber telecommunications services, operating in Brazil and mainly focused on B2B customers. Headquartered in Uberlândia, we are part of the Algar group, one of the most important business groups in Brazil, operating for 68 years in the market. Our modern and extensive infrastructure, built with state-of-the-art technology and supported by a network of more than 115,000 km of optical fiber cable, with presence in 372 cities of 16 States and the Federal District, allows us to dedicate to our purpose: People serving People. To this end, we fully focus on offering the best customer experience, combining quality services with close and effective customer assistance.

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the ability of Algar Telecom to increase spectrum capacity and reduce transport cost per bit by deploying Infinera’s ICE6 subsea solution. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Information about these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that affect Infinera’s business, is contained in the risk factors section and other sections of Infinera’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Fiscal Quarter ended March 26, 2022 as filed with the SEC on May 3, 2022, as well as any subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These reports are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and “would” or similar words. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.