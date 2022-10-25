Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC)
Wells Fargo collaborated with Boston Consulting Group to create our new report Indian Country’s Once-in-a-Seven Generation Opportunity: Building Economic Resiliency That Sticks that analyzes longstanding economic and social inequities facing Native American communities, their underlying resiliency, and what can be done to secure future economic resiliency through diversification, building capacity, leveraging capital, and forming strategic partnerships.
While Covid-19 highlighted some of the harshest realities of the disparate treatment of Indian Country, it also surfaced a rare, once-in-seven-generations opportunity to reimagine how Indian Country can position itself – not just for the immediate future, but for decades and centuries to come. A recent analysis by Wells Fargo revealed, for example, that the economies of many tribal nations and communities are heavily concentrated in industries vulnerable to the impacts of an economic downturn, and in particular, gaming and tourism.
The Indian Country’s Once-in-a-Seven Generation Opportunity report offers a framework designed to empower leaders and decision-makers to act on customized recommendations mapped against a given Indian Country opportunity’s resiliency potential, feasibility for implementation, and cultural fit.
