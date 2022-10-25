While Covid-19 highlighted some of the harshest realities of the disparate treatment of Indian Country, it also surfaced a rare, once-in-seven-generations opportunity to reimagine how Indian Country can position itself – not just for the immediate future, but for decades and centuries to come. A recent analysis by Wells Fargo revealed, for example, that the economies of many tribal nations and communities are heavily concentrated in industries vulnerable to the impacts of an economic downturn, and in particular, gaming and tourism.

The Indian Country’s Once-in-a-Seven Generation Opportunity report offers a framework designed to empower leaders and decision-makers to act on customized recommendations mapped against a given Indian Country opportunity’s resiliency potential, feasibility for implementation, and cultural fit.