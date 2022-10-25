Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist destinations across North America, today revealed the plans for its redeveloped concessions portfolio at Charleston International Airport (CHS) under a ten-year contract extension – expanding a partnership of more than two decades.

Over the next year, Hudson will deliver a travel retail revolution for CHS and its over 4 million annual travelers, bringing together travel convenience, specialty retail, and food and beverage (F&B) under Dufry’s global “Destination+2027%26rdquo%3B+strategy. This combination retail and dining program will contain some of Hudson’s most beloved proprietary concepts, Evolve+by+Hudson and Hudson+Nonstop, a specialty shop-in-shop from TUMI, a standalone Sunglass Hut store, and Hudson’s inaugural Chick-fil-A location.

Strengthening this exciting new offering, Hudson will introduce its new loyalty program, frictionless checkout options, and a number of other digital innovations to make the experience faster and more convenient for CHS travelers – especially at a time when the airport is witnessing record-breaking numbers.

Expanded payment capabilities, such as self-checkout and mobile POS, will give travelers the flexibility to check out on the go while allowing Hudson to elevate the level of service delivered by its team members. Red+By+Dufry, available in select stores, will enable travelers to engage with Hudson before, during, and after they travel while also receiving exclusive benefits every time they shop.

“Elliott Summey and the Charleston County Aviation Authority have implemented a strong redevelopment strategy that will continue to set CHS up for the future, and Hudson is proud to contribute to that growth,” said Brian Quinn, EVP and Deputy CEO of Hudson. “Our new stores reflect our ongoing investment and commitment to evolving with the airport’s vision and better supporting its fast growing traveler base with the best brands and technological innovations.”

“We are pleased with the substantial investment and commitment to the customer experience that Hudson continues to make at Charleston International on behalf of the thousands of travelers that pass through our terminal daily,” said Elliott Summey, CEO and Executive Director. “Adding new specialty and nationally recognized brands will give travelers more reason and excitement to travel through our airport.”

Chick-fil-A, Evolve, Hudson Nonstop, and Sunglass Hut will be located in the Central Hall, and the TUMI shop-in-shop will debut in Hudson’s existing Tech On The Go store. When officially open, these new stores will join Hudson’s five other offerings in CHS, including a combination Hudson/Dunkin’ and a Dunkin’ mobile cart.

Details of the new retail and dining concessions, spanning more than 4,600 square feet, are as follows:

Travel Convenience:

Hudson Nonstop: Skip the checkout lines at Hudson Nonstop, a travel convenience concept that provides a fast and frictionless way for travelers to pick up their must-have essentials, food and beverage products, and local favorites, and then exit, all without stopping to pay.

Specialty Retail:

Evolve by Hudson: Blending the accessibility of travel convenience with a specialty retail experience, Evolve by Hudson is a one-stop shop specifically tailored to the local market.At CHS, travelers will be delighted to find shop-in-shops featuring local souvenirs, lifestyle items, and premium proprietary sunglasses from Shades of Charleston; artisan-crafted jewelry from Pura Vida; luggage from Briggs & Riley, Herschel Supply Co., and Vera Bradley; writing instruments from Caran d’Ache and LAMY; apparel from Happy Socks, Rip Curl, and Vineyard Vines; and skincare from Sun Bum®. Self-checkout and mobile POS are also available for quick checkout.

Sunglass Hut: As the leading eyewear destination, Sunglass Hut boasts the most sought-after fashion, luxury, and performance sunglass brands in a fun, highly engaging shopping experience. The store features a wide range of styles from Sunglass Hut’s proprietary brands, Ray-Ban and Oakley, as well as premium brands.

TUMI (Shop-In-Shop): An international travel and lifestyle brand, TUMI has been creating world-class business and travel essentials designed to upgrade, uncomplicate, and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, TUMI is committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions.

Food & Beverage:

Chick-fil-A: Known for its signature hospitality and great-tasting food made with quality ingredients, Chick-fil-A is one of the largest restaurant companies in the U.S. Popular menu items include the Original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich, Chick-fil-A Nuggets®, Waffle Potato Fries, and freshly prepared entrée salads and lemonade.

Opening in 2022 and 2023, the stores will operate under HG-BW Charleston JV, a joint venture between Hudson and its Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) Partners Branded Works, Inc., a longstanding Hudson partner, and Lillie’s of Charleston, a local partner.

About Hudson

Hudson, a Dufry+Company%3Cspan%3E%2C%3C%2Fspan%3E is a travel experience company turning the world of travel into a world of opportunity by being the Traveler’s Best Friend in more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist locations. Our team members care for travelers as friends at our travel convenience, specialty retail, duty free and food and beverage destinations. At the intersection of travel and retail, we partner with landlords and vendors, and take innovative, commercial approaches to deliver exceptional value. To learn more about how we can make your location a travel destination, please visit us at hudsongroup.com or follow our journey on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Charleston International Airport (CHS)

Charleston International Airport (CHS) provides first-class facilities and amenities that embrace the history, culture and beauty of Charleston and the Lowcountry of South Carolina. The airport is centrally located in the Charleston, S.C., metropolitan area and provides an exceptional first impression of the Lowcountry for more than 4 million passengers traveling to and from here annually for business and leisure activities. Chartered in 1970 by the State of South Carolina as a special purpose district, the governing body, the Charleston County Aviation Authority, is responsible for managing, operating and developing all public airports in the Charleston County Airport District. That includes CHS as well as general aviation facilities the Charleston Executive Airport (JZI) on Johns Island and the Mount Pleasant Regional Airport (LRO). The runways at CHS are owned by the U.S. Air Force and Joint Base Charleston and are shared by CHS through what is the longest running civilian/military joint-use agreement of its kind with the Department of Defense. Boeing South Carolina, the final assembly for the 787 Dreamliner, sits on approximately 730 acres of land adjacent to CHS.

