WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( BLIN), a SaaS marketing technology software, announced it was chosen by a leading electrical distributor to help power their digital marketing for their US-based locations.



The electrical distributor has committed to a more than $250,000 multi-year license for Bridgeline's TruPresence and Hawksearch products to power their site search and recommendations. Hawksearch's AI site search technology was identified to help grow the distributor's massive online catalog with 700 sites, 5 million products, and 15 million monthly queries.

The site search software’s unique machine learning capabilities are a key component of the distributor’s conversion strategy, as it supports user navigation through thousands of product attributes across millions of products.

Bridgeline is also uniquely qualified for this large distributor’s needs as a multi-location brand, with specialized technology for its 700 locations. Bridgeline’s TruPresence product suite powers global brands that manage multiple websites and locations, including 7-Eleven, Triumph Motorcycles, 1-800-Radiators, and Shell. In addition, Hawksearch’s site search AI is currently used by leading electrical distributors such as Kirby Risk, and State Electric Supply.

“Bridgeline’s product suite has a proven track record of success within the electrical distribution industry, and we are excited to continue providing service to leading distributors such as our new partner,” says Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. “I look forward to seeing how TruPresence and Hawksearch can aid in our partner’s revenue growth.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.Bridgeline.com

Contact:

Danielle Erwin

VP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

[email protected]