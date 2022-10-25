Agilysys%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions that deliver High Return Hospitality, today announced it will be attending the Middle East’s leading hospitality event, The+Hospitality+Network+Stakeholders+Conference October 18 – 20 in Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Dubai UAE.

The 2022 Stakeholders Conference, this season’s biggest hospitality event, will bring together the industry’s leading decision-makers with an eye on innovation. Agilysys will host one-on-one meetings with buyers to discuss hospitality’s biggest technology trends and Agilysys’ role in the industry’s future. Additionally, Agilysys will transform Lapita%26rsquo%3Bs hospitality suite into an exploration of Return on Experience (ROE) touchpoints, allowing attendees to understand first-hand how Agilysys’s comprehensive solution suite can help them achieve High Return Hospitality.

“Hospitality is a zero-disappointment business, particularly when guests are paying for a world-class experience," said Don DeMarinis, SVP Sales of Agilysys. “At Agilysys, we understand the guest journey never ends. Visitors to the Agilysys experience room will see how having the right digital, mobile, and self-service technology in place is critical to elevating the guest experience, while also enabling staff to deliver an remarkable stay.”

The conference promises to be unlike any other, with two days of networking with more than 150 key stakeholders, thousands of top buyers and suppliers active throughout the Middle East, seminars on important topics from top industry speakers, and a glimpse into transformation with insights into new projects and renovations anticipated in the coming years.

“Every year, hundreds of business conferences and events take place in Dubai – and that’s alongside the entertainment and leisure activities that have drawn more than nine million overnight visitors this year alone,” DeMarinis said. “We look forward to building new relationships at one of the most respected events in the region.”

Buyers and key stakeholders interested in seeing how Agilysys elevates the guest and staff experience can visit the Agilysys experience room at the conference.

About Agilysys

Agilysys is well known for its long heritage of hospitality-focused technology innovation. The Company delivers modular and integrated software solutions and expertise to businesses seeking to maximize Return on Experience (ROE) through hospitality encounters that are both personal and profitable. Over time, customers achieve High Return Hospitality by consistently delighting guests, retaining staff and growing margins. Customers around the world include: branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resort properties; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. The Agilysys Hospitality Cloud™ combines core operational systems for property management (PMS), point-of-sale (POS) and Inventory and Procurement (I&P) with Experience Enhancers™ that meaningfully improve interactions for guests and for employees across dimensions such as digital access, mobile convenience, self-service control, personal choice, payment options, service coverage and real-time insights to improve decisions. Core solutions and Experience Enhancers are selectively combined in Hospitality Solution Studios™ tailored to specific hospitality settings and business needs. www.Agilysys.com

