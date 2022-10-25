MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE, Financial) (“Mytheresa”), the parent company of Mytheresa Group GmbH, today announced the date for the release of its first quarter fiscal year 2023 ended September 30, 2022 financial results and its participation at upcoming investor conferences.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast

Mytheresa will release first quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results before the U.S. market open on November 8, 2022. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:00am Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through Mytheresa’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.mytheresa.com. Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at +1 (877) 269-7751 (USA) or +1 (201) 389-0908 (International). The conference ID will be 13733608. The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Mytheresa’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:00am Eastern Time on November 8, 2022, through November 15, 2022, by dialing +1 (844) 512-2921 (USA) or +1 (412) 317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 13733608.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Michael Kliger, Chief Executive Officer, and Martin Beer, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the following investor conferences:

J. P. Morgan Global Luxury & Brands Conference in Paris on Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Bank of America Consumer and Retail Conference in Paris on Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Jefferies Consumer Conference in Miami on Wednesday, November 16 – Thursday, November 17, 2022

Needham Consumer Tech / E-Commerce Virtual Conference on Monday, November 21, 2022

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale on Monday, November 28 – Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference in New York on Tuesday, December 6 – Wednesday, December 7, 2022

ABOUT MYTHERESA

Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury fashion e-commerce platforms shipping to over 130 countries. Founded as a boutique in 1987, Mytheresa launched online in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for womenswear, menswear and kidswear. In 2022, Mytheresa expanded its luxury offering to home décor and lifestyle products with the launch of the category “Life”. The highly curated edit of over 200 brands focuses on true luxury brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce&Gabbana, Gucci, Loewe, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino, and many more. Mytheresa’s unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations. The NYSE listed company reported €747.3 million GMV in fiscal year 2022 (+21.3% vs. FY21).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005747/en/