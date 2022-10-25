Damon+Motors today announced a strategic partnership with SINBON, the world leading provider of integrated design and production services for electronic components. Under the terms of the partnership, SINBON will provide premium engineering service both during the design and the manufacturing stages for the electrical assembly used in Damon’s line of motorcycles.

SINBON and Damon have come together to break the limits on power, weight and volume when it comes to next-generation electric vehicle components. SINBON will play a key role in not only helping deliver Damon's first HyperSports to the road, but to future Damon Motorcycle models as well. (Photo: Business Wire)

“SINBON and Damon have come together to break the limits on power, weight and volume when it comes to next-generation electric vehicle components,” said Chris Efstathiou, head of supply chain, Damon Motors. “This means rethinking entirely new component architectures and designs to produce the lightest weight yet high power electric vehicle electronics. SINBON will play a key role in not only helping deliver the first HyperSports to the road, but to future Damon Motorcycle models as well.”

To see the Damon HyperSport in action, watch this video.

High-performance motorcycles are one-tenth the weight of a typical car, yet have to deliver as much horsepower and torque, with one-tenth the available volume to house the parts such as motors, batteries and power electronics. To achieve such incredible densities of power and energy, Damon was forced to start from a completely blank sheet. Making components do double duty, merging multiple power electronics into a single board and in fewer housings, and even making the battery’s frame act as the frame of the motorcycle itself; everything was on the table. Ultimately it required all these techniques and more, many as yet unemployed in the automotive industry at large. SINBON’s advanced manufacturing techniques will allow Damon to scale its designs with the highest quality capabilities and expertise available, and has enabled Damon to meet its 200hp/200mph/200 miles of range goals. Damon can also leverage SINBON’s more than three decades of experience to act as a supply chain consultant for Damon for a variety of manufacturing, material readiness and logistics needs.

“Part of our ‘Go Green’ campaign, SINBON is committed to environmental sustainability by helping put more environmentally friendly products on our planet,” said Jesse Huang, V.P., global sales, SINBON. “We are very excited about our opportunity with Damon, arguably a green tech leader in the motorcycle industry.”

Damon Motors has developed the world’s safest, smartest, fully connected electric motorcycles. The electric superbikes, including HyperSport and HyperFighter, offer unparalleled safety, comfort, and performance with groundbreaking technology and zero tailpipe emissions. Proprietary features include the CoPilot™ advanced warning system, Shift™, which transforms the riding position between sport and commuter modes while in motion, and HyperDrive™, the world’s first monocoque constructed, 100 percent electric, multi-variant powertrain platform.

For more information on Damon Motors, visit www.damon.com

About Damon Motors

Damon Motors is a global technology leader disrupting urban mobility. With offices in San Rafael, California and headquarters and manufacturing in Vancouver, Canada, Damon is on a mission to cause a paradigm shift for safer, smarter motorcycling. The company is delivering on its promise with award-winning innovation and unprecedented technologies. Anchored by its proprietary electric powertrain, HyperDrive™, Damon has captivated the motorcycling world by delivering earth-scorching speed, ferocious design, and epic new features, including CoPilot™ and Shift™, that are attracting an entirely new generation of riders. With rapid market adoption from eager buyers in the US and abroad, Damon is setting a new standard for motorcycle safety and sustainability worldwide.

For more information on how Damon technology is defining the new industry standard, please visit damon.com.

About SINBON

Established in 1989 in Taiwan, SINBON Electronics (“SINBON”) (3023 TWSE), is a leading provider of integrated design and production services of bespoke interconnect solution, with 4 out of the world's top 10 EV charging companies adopting SINBON solutions. Thanks to its expertise in electric+vehicle+charging+connectivity, SINBON’s solutions improve overall sustainability and help address one of the global challenges, climate change. The group quickly expands their know-how and experiences from the standardized automotive applications into a more bespoke market such as the autonomous and micro-mobility applications.

To know more about SINBON's premium service, please visit www.sinbon.com

