BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (“Hillstream”), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death for drug resistant and devastating cancers, today announced that an abstract highlighting the progress of the Quatramer-based Ferroptosis Inducer, HSB-1216, are available as a poster at the 34th EORTC- NCI - AACR Symposium (ENA 2022) in Barcelona taking place from October 26 -28, 2022.



AML is characterized by the unbridled proliferation of myeloid progenitor cells. Unfortunately, despite recent advances in the treatment, the prognosis is poor for almost all older adults and half of patients under age 60. Leukemic stem cells (LSCs) represent a subset of the leukemic cell population contributing to leukemia relapse and are relatively refractory to conventional treatments. HSB-1216 treatment resulted in growth inhibition and induction of cell death of multiple AML cell lines. Additionally, Midostaurin (FLT-3 and pan kinase inhibitor)- resistant and Venetoclax-resistant AML cells are sensitive to HSB-1216-induced growth arrest. “The accepted abstract summarizes non-clinical findings using HSB-1216 as a single agent and in combination with decitabine in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a significant unmet need” stated Randy Milby, CEO of Hillstream BioPharma. “In addition, we are actively evaluating the potential utility of HSB-1216 in a variety of solid tumor types.”

Abstract Number 141: Novel iron mediated cell death (ferroptosis) inducer HSB-1216; suppress acute myeloid leukemia growth

Session Type: Poster

Session Category: Apoptosis inducers

Session Title: Novel iron mediated cell death (ferroptosis) inducer HSB-1216, suppress acute myeloid leukemia growth



The abstract will be published online on the ENA 2022 website ( https://event.eortc.org/ena2022) two weeks before the meeting, and will be accessible on the Hillstream website (www.hillstreambio.com).

About HSB-1216

HSB-1216 is a novel and potent inducer of an emerging mechanism of cell death called ferroptosis. This process allows HSB-1216 to cause lysosomal membrane permeabilization of hard-to-treat cancer cells – causing them to rupture and stop replicating. The development of HSB-1216 is focused on a variety of solid tumors with high unmet need. HSB-1216 leverages the Quatramer platform, a tumor-targeted platform with capacity to deliver drug and biologic combinations to solid tumors. Quatramer enhances the uptake of HSB-1216 in the tumor microenvironment with an extended duration of action and minimal off-target toxicity. Quatramer offers the potential to significantly improve the profile and widen the therapeutic window of HSB-1216 and other small molecules, peptides, cytokines and oligomers preferentially delivered to tumors. Quatramer building blocks are pH-triggered to degrade intra-cellularly.

About Hillstream BioPharma Inc.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death for drug resistant and devastating cancers. Hillstream’s most advanced candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD modulator, targeting a variety of solid tumors. The active drug in HSB-1216 was found to be efficacious in a clinical pilot study in Germany in devastating cancers, including triple negative breast cancer and epithelial carcinomas. Hillstream intends to initiate IND discussions with the FDA in first half of 2023. Hillstream uses Quatramer™, our proprietary tumor targeting platform, to enhance the uptake of HSB-1216 in the tumor microenvironment with an extended duration of action and minimal off-target toxicity. For more information, please visit: www.hillstreambio.com

