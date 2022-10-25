United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI), the world’s largest equipment rental company, today announced it is adding several hydrogen power generators to its North American rental fleet in the coming months. With the generators, United Rentals customers will have a zero-emissions power solution to charge electric vehicles and tools, and other equipment, advancing worksite electrification strategies.

The EODev GEH2 fuel cell electro-hydrogen generators bring companies the energy they need, without emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2), hydrocarbons (HC), nitrogen oxides (NOx) or other particulate matter (PM). With a compact footprint of about 4 feet by 11 feet, the generators deliver instant power up to 110 kVA (88 kW). They are equipped with the latest hydrogen fuel cells, and provide exceptional durability and reliability. In addition to the sustainability benefits, they also run much quieter than traditional generators.

United Rentals has acquired the generators from Generac, a distribution partner for EODev. The generators join emissions-free aerial lifts, trucks, vans, compact excavators, e-dumpsters, battery systems and more already in the United Rentals portfolio of environmentally friendly rental equipment. United Rentals expects to deploy the generators during the fourth quarter of 2022 and in 2023.

“By providing a zero-emissions power solution, United Rentals continues to demonstrate leadership in helping worksites expand electrification in construction and industrial rental sectors,” said David Scott, Senior Vice President of Specialty Operations, United Rentals. “We can assist companies as they work to close the sustainability loop by providing the power they need without generating harmful emissions to charge electric vehicles and equipment, and more.”

Included among the applications for GEH2 generators are construction worksites; confined environments such as tunnels, mines and enclosed spaces; entertainment venues including concerts; sports events; and many other markets where emission free power is desired.

“United Rentals is an excellent partner for our emissions-free generators because our companies share a vision to provide innovative solutions that help customers reduce their carbon footprint and environmental impact,” said Stéphane Jardin, Chief Commercial Officer of EODev. “With its eco-friendly solutions, United Rentals is leading the way in helping construction and industrial companies build a more sustainable future.”

United Rentals has set a goal of reducing the greenhouse gas emissions intensity of its business by 35 percent by 2030, from 2018. More information about the company’s environmental management strategy can be found on the Sustainability+at+United+Rentals+webpage.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,331 rental locations in North America, 13 in Europe, 28 in Australia and 18 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 21,600 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,400 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $16.57 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

