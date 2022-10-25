Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high+performance+lidar+solutions, announced today it will provide a business update and release its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 following the close of the market on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Cepton will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET) that same day.

What: Cepton, Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Results

When: Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Time: 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET)

Live Call: 888-999-6281

Live Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.cepton.com%2F

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the live call and until November 22, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 and entering the passcode 3684645. An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Cepton’s Investor Relations page: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.cepton.com%2F

About Cepton, Inc.

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive (ADAS/AV), smart+cities, smart+spaces, and smart industrial applications. With its patented+lidar+technology, Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve a balanced approach to performance, cost and reliability, while enabling scalable and intelligent 3D perception solutions across industries.

Cepton has been awarded a significant ADAS lidar series production award with Koito on the General Motors business. Cepton is also engaged with all Top 10 global OEMs.

Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, CA and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, MI to provide local support to automotive customers in the Metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information, visit www.cepton.com and follow Cepton on Twitter and LinkedIn.

