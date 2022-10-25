Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, today announced an addition to its growing client community. Workwear Outfitters—the world’s leading supplier of innovative work apparel and footwear to workers who dedicate their lives to making our world work better--selected the Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform to modernize its technology stack and transform its end-to-end supply chain.

Based in Nashville, TN, Workwear Outfitters features a collection of top-quality brands including Red Kap, Bulwark, Horace Small, Kodiak, Terra and Walls. The company is experiencing significant growth and change and they needed a more sophisticated and connected supply chain platform to replace Excel and older versions of software to improve both efficiency and execution. That’s when they turned to Logility.

“Logility stood out to us because of their deep industry expertise and understanding of our business,” said Phil Byerly, vice president of operations. Their team took the time to get to know us and our challenges in the areas of demand planning, vendor sourcing execution, quality and product testing. Leveraging the Logility platform, we look forward to improving our operations, service and profit.”

“Workwear Outfitters is on the precipice of significant expansion and needs a technology partner that can help them anticipate, plan, execute and pivot for continued growth,” said Allan Dow, president of Logility. “We are honored to be that partner in their journey and welcome Workwear Outfitters into our community of innovative supply chain professionals.”

About Logility

Accelerating the digital sustainable supply chain, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility clients include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin and Red Wing Shoe Company. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

About Workwear Outfitters, LLC

Workwear Outfitters is the world’s workwear authority, and leading supplier of innovative work apparel and footwear for workers who dedicate their lives to making our world work better. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, the company employs more than 5,800 people in facilities spanning the globe. Brands under the Workwear Outfitters umbrella include Red Kap®, Bulwark®, Workrite® Fire Service, Horace Small®, Kodiak®, Terra®, Work Authority®, Walls®, Liberty®, Image Authority® and Chef Designs® . Workwear Outfitters is also the exclusive licensee for Dickies® apparel in the B2B channel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005071/en/