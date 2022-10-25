DULUTH, Ga., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox Factory is proud to announce our partnership with the Society of Women Engineers (SWE). In addition to the annual partnership, the company will make its appearance at the SWE National Conference held in Houston, Texas, Oct. 20-22nd.



This is a fantastic opportunity to recruit talented professionals for Fox’s summer internship program, interview and hire experienced engineers to help us develop next level performance products, and provide stellar professional development for current employees.

“I am thrilled that our company has started this official partnership,” said Jackie Martin, Fox Factory’s Chief Purpose and Inclusion Officer. “Originally, I started my career as an engineer, a field that remains heavily male-dominated. So, I know the importance of having role models, a good support system, and a diverse network to help women professionals develop and thrive in the STEM workforce.”

As part of our partnership, Fox is investing in our women in engineering and other technical roles by offering SWE annual memberships to enhance their individual development as well as their professional network. The goal is to provide more opportunities for mentoring, training, and professional growth, which will support their career trajectories and augment their contributions here at Fox.

“Growing up, I was around women who worked in male-dominated environments, such as the automotive and IT [information technology] industries,” said Kayleigh Hreha, Fox Factory’s Design Engineer. “I’m so proud of all the women in my life who worked hard so I can have this opportunity to be Fox's first female Design Engineer and even more proud to work for a company that is investing in change.”

As a company that engineers premium products which redefine performance on any terrain, it was a natural partnership with SWE to help discover driven engineers who will help us continue to lead in the market. It's our people who have an undying passion for progress which drives us to go further and farther for our customers.

“Innovation and ingenuity start with a spark that can be kindled by all walks of life,” said Cat Vachon, Fox Factory’s Inclusion, Diversity, and Engagement Manager. “Our ability to outthink, outpace, and out-innovate the competition is ever-growing due to the fresh perspectives we bring to the table.”

For more than seven decades, the Society of Women Engineers has given women engineers a unique place and voice within the engineering industry. SWE's mission is to empower women to achieve their full potential in careers as engineers and leaders; expand the image of the engineering and technology professions as a positive force in improving the quality of life; and demonstrate the value of diversity and inclusion.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures and markets performance-defining products and systems for customers worldwide. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is the holding company of FOX Factory, Inc. Our premium brand, performance-defining products and systems are used primarily on bicycles, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Go to ridefox.com to learn more.

Learn about SWE here: https://swe.org/